Bass International Software LLC

OneVuex Unified System provides advanced AI platform(s) integration services enabling multiple levels of connectivity and automated data relationships

Company Overview

OneVuex is a Hyper-Automation and Productivity Cloud Platform that intelligently establishes automated bidirectional connectivity with Microsoft and IBM technologies. This creates a super-technology that unifies data across applications, databases, and cloud platforms, presenting related data results through a single interface. OneVuex ensures data interoperability, streamlines and automates workflows, manages and safeguards all connected data sources, and delivers analytics and innovation, leading to enhanced productivity and streamlined operations.

Address

4449 Easton Way - 2nd Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43219, United States of America

Telephone

877-374-0980

Website

http://www.onevuex.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.