Bass International Software LLC

OneVuex is a Hyper-Automation and Productivity Cloud Platform that intelligently establishes automated bidirectional connectivity with Microsoft and IBM technologies. This creates a super-technology that unifies data across applications, databases, and cloud platforms, presenting related data results through a single interface. OneVuex ensures data interoperability, streamlines and automates workflows, manages and safeguards all connected data sources, and delivers analytics and innovation, leading to enhanced productivity and streamlined operations.

Address 4449 Easton Way - 2nd Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43219, United States of America Telephone 877-374-0980 Website http://www.onevuex.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)