Solix Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of Cloud Data Management and Enterprise AI solutions that help organizations intelligently manage and process their enterprise data. Its suite of multi-cloud solutions includes Enterprise Archiving, Enterprise Lakehouse, Enterprise AI, Enterprise Security and Compliance, and Enterprise Content Services. Solix is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates worldwide through direct sales and an established network of value-added resellers (VARs) and system integrators. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.solix.com

Address 4701 Patrick Henry Dr, Bldg 20, Santa Clara, California 95054, United States of America Telephone +1 4086546400 Website http://www.solix.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)