Home Partner Plus Company Chetu Inc.
Chetu Inc.

Chetu: Your global tech partner. Expert teams, scalable solutions, and direct client management. Drive innovation with us. Contact us today!

Company Overview

Chetu: Your Global Tech Partner. We offer a full spectrum of software development and support services, tailored to startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies. Our US-based team and global offices provide cost-effective, scalable solutions. With expertise across 40+ industries, we deliver tailored solutions meeting specific business needs, regulations, and architectures. Our dedicated teams ensure real-time communication, direct client management, and IP ownership. Our in-house talent, skilled in technical and soft skills, provides superior service and scalable solutions.

Address

1500 Concord Terr, Suite 100, Sunrise, Florida 33323, United States of America

Telephone

+1 954 3425676

Website

http://chetu.com

  • Partner types
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
Proficiencies
  • Covers SAP on IBM Cloud
  • Covers IBM LinuxOne 4 Emperor, Rockhopper, and Express portfolio and value proposition around sustainability
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.