NEWUP BİLGİ TEKNOLOJİLERİ AŞ

NEWUP is a system integrator providing IT services, consultancy, and integration project solutions, forming strategic, long-term partnerships with medium and large-scale institutions across sectors like finance, healthcare, automotive, and public services. Since 2019, NEWUP has partnered with major technology manufacturers, including IBM, ensuring high technical competence in critical IT areas. Actively operating in Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, NEWUP is dedicated to delivering high-quality, sector-specific IT solutions through these collaborations.

Address Çamlık District, Dinç Street, Muyar Plaza No: 4, Floor: 10, Apartment: 64, Ümraniye/Istanbul, Turkey, İSTANBUL, Istanbul 34000, Türkiye Telephone +90 216 706 38 80 Website https://www.newup.com.tr Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider