CORUS CONSULTING UK

CORUS transforms system and information integration into a foundation for digital transformation. We collaborate with companies to define their data integration model, system architecture, and APIfication, focusing on efficiency, agility, and business alignment. We work with architecture and development teams to establish governance mechanisms for system evolution, adapting to business changes in a competitive landscape. New platforms may be required to extend existing systems and meet future challenges. Our goal is to offer businesses a self-service integration model.

Address C/O Mirandus Accountants, 5 Saint Bride Street, London, London, City of EC4A 4AS, United Kingdom Telephone null Website corusconsulting.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider