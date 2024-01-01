Home Partner Plus Company CORUS CONSULTING UK
CORUS enables digital transformation by optimizing system integration, driving efficiency, agility, and business alignment through tailored solutions.

Company Overview

CORUS transforms system and information integration into a foundation for digital transformation. We collaborate with companies to define their data integration model, system architecture, and APIfication, focusing on efficiency, agility, and business alignment. We work with architecture and development teams to establish governance mechanisms for system evolution, adapting to business changes in a competitive landscape. New platforms may be required to extend existing systems and meet future challenges. Our goal is to offer businesses a self-service integration model.

Address

C/O Mirandus Accountants, 5 Saint Bride Street, London, London, City of EC4A 4AS, United Kingdom

Telephone

Website

corusconsulting.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Turbonomics
