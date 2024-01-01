DEKA TEKNOLOJI BILISIM HIZMETLERI VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI

We are an international IT consulting company specializing in Software Development, Data Analytics, and Infrastructure Management. With a team of 150 engineers, we deliver tailored solutions to enterprise clients across various industries, supporting their digital transformation. Headquartered in Istanbul, with an R&D office in Kırıkkale, we focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology. Our global reach allows us to provide comprehensive services that enhance efficiency, scalability, and growth for businesses worldwide.

Address OFIS IN MALTEPE A BLOK K:2, DURAK SOKAK NO:3-5, AYDINEVLER MAHALLESI, MALTEPE, Istanbul 34854, Türkiye Telephone null Website dekatechs.com Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider