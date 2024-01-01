Home Partner Plus Company SIMLAB SP Z O O
SIMLAB SP Z O O

SIMLAB solutions for full building life-cycle, support construction & real estate sector integrating Digital Twins with BIM, IoT, AM & FM features.

Company Overview

SIMLAB specializes in building digitalization throughout construction and maintenance, offering software toolkits for AEC professionals, property owners, and facility managers. The company’s solutions integrate Matterport Digital Twins with BIM, automation technologies, and facility management tools. Focused on pushing technological boundaries, SIMLAB leverages 3D models with Building Management Systems and home/building automation. Applications enable users to track structural changes, supervise projects, and manage utilization through the entire property lifecycle.

Address

Ul. Bojkowska 41N, Gliwice, Śląskie 44-100, Poland

Telephone

48517494914

Website

https://simlabinc.com/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
