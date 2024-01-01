SIMLAB SP Z O O

SIMLAB specializes in building digitalization throughout construction and maintenance, offering software toolkits for AEC professionals, property owners, and facility managers. The company’s solutions integrate Matterport Digital Twins with BIM, automation technologies, and facility management tools. Focused on pushing technological boundaries, SIMLAB leverages 3D models with Building Management Systems and home/building automation. Applications enable users to track structural changes, supervise projects, and manage utilization through the entire property lifecycle.

