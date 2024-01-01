Home Partner Plus Company TRACK GROUP, INC.
Track Group provides electronic location monitoring technologies, software, and services to support global criminal justice organizations.

Company Overview

For over 25 years, Track Group has been committed to increasing public safety by helping our customers improve individual electronic monitoring, rehabilitation, and re-socialization outcomes through our innovative software, hardware, and service offerings. The IntelliTrack platform securely communicates with electronic monitoring devices collecting GPS location data allowing customers to track and monitor individuals, define and execute intervention protocols when necessary, and analyze, manage, maintain, and report on their electronic monitoring program.

Address

200 E 5TH AVE STE 100, NAPERVILLE, Illinois 60563, United States of America

Telephone

8772602010

Website

https://www.trackgrp.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
Solutions
IntelliTrack

