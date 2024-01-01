TRACK GROUP, INC.

For over 25 years, Track Group has been committed to increasing public safety by helping our customers improve individual electronic monitoring, rehabilitation, and re-socialization outcomes through our innovative software, hardware, and service offerings. The IntelliTrack platform securely communicates with electronic monitoring devices collecting GPS location data allowing customers to track and monitor individuals, define and execute intervention protocols when necessary, and analyze, manage, maintain, and report on their electronic monitoring program.

Address 200 E 5TH AVE STE 100, NAPERVILLE, Illinois 60563, United States of America Telephone 8772602010 Website https://www.trackgrp.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)