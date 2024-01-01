Vitruvian Sport Systems Inc

We have developed an AI-powered tool called Zone360 that empowers coaches to elevate both training sessions and player performance. Designed to be the ultimate assistant coach, Zone360 provides technical and emotional insights, along with data-driven recommendations to optimize training, matches, and player assessments. Our scalable model supports coaches across various sports, offering individualized feedback directly to players. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Address 1041 concession rd 8, Tottenham, Ontario L0G 1W0, Canada Telephone null Website zone360.ai Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)