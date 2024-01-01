Brucke Data Intelligence SAS

Brücke empowers brands to create meaningful connections with their audiences by transforming first-party data into actionable insights
By analyzing customer sentiment and creating hyper-personalized experiences, we help businesses:
Unlock the A.I. Advantage.
Establish a data-driven marketing department.
Increase customer acquisition, retention, and lifetime value.
Optimize marketing spend and improve ROI.
Deliver exceptional phygital experiences to the customers.
Brücke AI Powered platform, allows our clients to have:
Omnichannel deployment
24/7 Communications
Personalized conversational flows
AI generative content
Data Driven insights and report
