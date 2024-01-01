Brucke Data Intelligence SAS

By analyzing customer sentiment and creating hyper-personalized experiences, we help businesses:

Unlock the A.I. Advantage.

Establish a data-driven marketing department.

Increase customer acquisition, retention, and lifetime value.

Optimize marketing spend and improve ROI.

Deliver exceptional phygital experiences to the customers.

Brücke AI Powered platform, allows our clients to have:

Omnichannel deployment

24/7 Communications

Personalized conversational flows

AI generative content

Data Driven insights and report

Address Cra 19 # 100-45, Bogotá, Distrito Capital de Bogotá 110111, Colombia Telephone 3118204282 Website http://www.brucke.io Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider