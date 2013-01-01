Strategic Endeavor, LLC, founded in 2013, is an 8(A) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in providing technology solutions, products, and services to the Government and industry. Our high-quality services help organizations improve their mission and business effectiveness. We offer exceptional solutions in key areas: data analysis, cybersecurity, DASS devices as service (service, storage, networking, software and cloud solutions and services, computers, and accessories.

Address 5201 Fernbrook Dr, Centreville, Virginia 20120, United States of America Telephone 7035057323 Website https://www.seresults.com/ Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Veteran

Black American

Disadvantaged Business