Diyar United General Trading and Contracting Company

Empowering industries with innovative ICT and cybersecurity solutions, delivering excellence and tailored services across the Middle East.
Since 1980, Diyar Middle East LLC has been a leader in ICT and cybersecurity solutions, delivering innovative and tailored services across the Middle East. Based in Kuwait, we address industry-specific challenges in sectors such as government, healthcare, retail, and financial services. Our expertise spans system integration, managed security services (MSSP), and comprehensive ICT solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in a dynamic digital era with excellence and innovation.
Address
Sharq, Khaled Ibn Al-Waleed Street, Block 3, Business Tower, Sharq, Al Kuwayt 13040, Kuwait
Telephone
+965 2 2068000
Website