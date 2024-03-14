AI & Partners B.V.

Your trusted advisor for EU AI Act Compliance. Unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence while ensuring compliance with the EU AI Act by partnering with AI & Partners, a leading professional services firm. We specialist in providing comprehensive and tailored software solutions for companies subject to the EU AI Act, guiding them through the intricacies of regulatory requirements and enabling responsible and accountable AI practices. At AI & Partners, we understand the challenges and opportunities that the EU AI Act presents for organisations leveraging AI technologies.

Address 1031 KP Amsterdam, Bercylaan 105, Amsterdam, Noord-Holland 1031 KP, Netherlands Telephone 07535994132 Website https://www.ai-and-partners.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)