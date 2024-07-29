LYNX s.r.o. is among longest present Slovak IT companies. Operates on IT market since 1991. Through these years it has stabilized its product portfolio, solidified its market position and profiled itself as enterprise providing top-class services for its clients in area of Cyber Security, but also information systems design, development and maintenance, networking, organization complex security and special application development. Our core policies and processes are designed to sustain flexibility of our business process and to maximize responsiveness to our customers.

Address Mlynské Nivy 10, Bratislava, Bratislavský kraj 82109, Slovakia Telephone +421250106511 Website http://www.lynx.sk Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider