TD SYNNEX Italy s.r.l.

TD SYNNEX is a leading IT distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, helping more than 150,000 business partners in over 100 countries maximize the value of technology investments, drive business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities.

TD SYNNEX 22.000+ employees are dedicated to bringing compelling technology products, services, and solutions to the world. TD SYNNEX is an innovative partner that helps our customers maximize the value of IT investments, demonstrate business outcomes, and unlock growth opportunities.

Address VIA TOLSTOJ, 65, SAN GIULIANO, Milano 20098, Italy Telephone +39 02 98495 423 Website https://it.tdsynnex.com/ Partner types

Distributor

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider