TD SYNNEX Italy s.r.l.

Company Overview

TD SYNNEX is a leading IT distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, helping more than 150,000 business partners in over 100 countries maximize the value of technology investments, drive business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities.
TD SYNNEX 22.000+ employees are dedicated to bringing compelling technology products, services, and solutions to the world. TD SYNNEX is an innovative partner that helps our customers maximize the value of IT investments, demonstrate business outcomes, and unlock growth opportunities.

Address

VIA TOLSTOJ, 65, SAN GIULIANO, Milano 20098, Italy

Telephone

+39 02 98495 423

Website

https://it.tdsynnex.com/

  • Partner types
  • Distributor
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Covers IBM Apptio Cloudability
  • Covers IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions
  • Covers IBM Power Systems Virtual Server
  • Covers IBM Cloud for Vmware
  • Covers Databand
  • Covers Watson Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible
  • Covers Linear Tape-Open, IBM Storage Archive, IBM Storage Suite, Tape Media, IBM Storage Protect, Defender
  • Covers Instana
  • Covers Guardium Insights
  • Covers Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Covers Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Covers Privileged Access Management for the Security Portfolio
  • Covers Verify
  • Covers Storage for Enterprise Virtual Tape Library
  • Covers Guardium Suite
  • Covers Cloud Object Storage, Storage Scale System, Storage Discover, Storage Scale, Storage Ceph
  • Covers Threat Intelligence for Security Portfolio
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers Storage for IBM Z
  • Covers Turbonomics
  • Covers watsonx Assistant
  • Covers IBM Storage, Fusion HCI, Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Covers Power hardware including Scaleup, Scaleout and Linux based servers
  • Covers Power system software including AIX, IBM i, Linux offerings and Power middleware
  • Covers SPSS Modeler
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers SPSS Statistics
  • Covers Master Data Management and Match 360
  • Covers Capture, Content, FileNet, Decisions
  • Covers QRadar Security Orchestration and Response (SOAR)
  • Covers QRadar EDR & XDR
  • Covers Attack Surface Management (ASM) Randori
  • Covers QRadar for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
  • Covers the ELM Application Suite
  • Covers Watson APIs for Cloud Pak for Data and aaS
  • Covers Verify Governance
  • Covers Guardium Data Protection
  • Covers RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and OEM Automation Anywhere, Watson Orchestrate
  • Covers IBM Process Mining
  • Covers Netezza and Netezza for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Aspera
  • Covers API Connect, DataPower, Events Streams, and MQ
  • Covers MaaS360 for the Security portfolio
  • Covers WebSphere Application Server, Hybrid Edition, CP4Apps and Runtimes
  • Covers Trusteer Fraud Protection for the Security Portfolio
  • Covers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Databases
  • Covers Spectrum LSF and Symphony
  • Covers Envizi Sustainabilty Performance Management
  • Covers TRIRIGA Application Suite, TRIRIGA Real Estate and Facilities Management
  • Covers Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, Application Monitoring, IT Management Bundles, Operations Insights
  • Covers B2B Integration SaaS
  • Covers Sterling Data Exchange
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers watson Discovery
  • Covers Informix and Informix for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Db2 and Db2 for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Planning Analytics, Planning Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data and Cognos Controller
  • Covers SevOne
  • Covers QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Covers Verify Access
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers IBM Cloud Object Store
  • Covers IBM Apptio Targetprocess
  • Covers IBM LinuxOne 4 Emperor, Rockhopper, and Express portfolio and value proposition around sustainability
  • Covers watsonx Orchestrate
  • Covers Watson Code Assistant for Z
  • Covers TLS Logo Support Services
  • Covers TLS MVS Support Services
  • Covers Rapid Network Automation
  • Covers watsonx.Discovery
  • Covers StreamSets
  • Covers IBM Concert
  • Covers webMethods App Integration
  • Covers webMethods Managed File Transfer and B2B
  • Covers webMethods API Management
  • Covers IBM ApptioOne
Resale Authorizations
  • Software - AIX
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Security Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Identity and Access Management Withdrawn
  • Watson Marketing and Commerce Top-Divested and Miscodes(AUO)
  • Digital Experience Software
  • Data Platform Top (AUO)
  • Supply Chain Intelligence Top (AUO) Withdrawn
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • watsonx.ai
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection Withdrawn
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • Ceph as a Service HW
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Streamsets
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • Kubecost
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Concert
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Data Product Hub
  • Turbonomic
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Optim
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • MQ
  • Db2 for Z
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Blueworks Live
  • SevOne
  • TRIRIGA
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • watsonx.data
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • DevOps
  • Data Replication
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Z Backup Recovery
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • Z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • Z IT Monitoring
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • zAI Platforms
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • Power 10 E1080
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Power10 S1022 Scale-out
  • Power10 L1022 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Linear Tape-Open (LTO)
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Databand
  • Event Automation
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Edge Application Manager
  • Content Manager (CM8)
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.