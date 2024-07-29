PT. MITRA INTI BERSAMA

PT Mitra Inti Bersama is an IT solutions company with over a decade of experience supporting government and banking sectors.
Company Overview

MIB provides services ranging from IT maintenance and technical support to system implementation and application development. Supported by a team of certified professionals, we focus on understanding each client’s operational needs and delivering solutions that are practical, secure, and aligned with business objectives. Our services include both preventive and corrective maintenance, ensuring system stability and business continuity.

Address

Ruko Oregon TCR 33, Jl.Raya Kota Wisata, Ciangsana - Gunung Putri, Kabupaten Bogor, Jawa Barat 16968, Indonesia

Telephone

+62 21 8313376

Website

http://www.mitraintibersama.com

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers API Connect
Resale Authorizations
  • Power11 E1180 Scale-up
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Power11 S1122 Scale-out
  • Software - AIX
  • Power11 L1122 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Storage Tape LTO (TS2xxx, TS4xxx)
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Decision Intelligence
  • MQ
  • Db2 for z/OS
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • DevOps
  • App Connect
  • Data Replication
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Decision Optimization
  • Db2 Z Performance Tools
  • Db2
  • Optim
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Operations Insights
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Business Automation Workflow Withdrawn
  • zSecure
  • Verify
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Encore
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • Z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • Z IT Monitoring
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics Withdrawn
  • Storage Protect (incl. DSI SW)
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z Observability Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • Machine Learning for IBM z/OS
  • Z Backup Recovery
  • Host Toolsz
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • IBM Cloud Subscription (BP & Annuity Use Only)
  • Expert Labs for Public Cloud
  • Observability
  • Cloud Containers
  • Cloud Security Services
  • Cloud Data Services
  • Deployment Automation - CD
  • Third Party Services PaaS
  • IaaS Classic
  • VMware Managed and Solutions
  • PowerVS
  • Cloud Object Storage
  • VPC Offerings
  • IaaS Third Party
  • 6950-07L Power Systems Hardware Maintenance
  • 6950-07M Storage Systems Hardware Maintenance
  • 6941-13R Multivendor Support for Cisco Networking
  • 6941-13Z Multivendor Support for Ntwrk and Sec Alliances
  • 6941-19I Multivendor Support for Other Server and Storage
  • 6941-14M Multivendor Support for Other Software
  • 6941-14R Client Management Services for Multivendor
  • 6950-14K Support as a Service
  • 6950-18Q IBM Z Hardware Maintenance
  • Ceph as a Service
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Storage Ceph System
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • Bob
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Elastic
  • DataPower Software
  • Mistral
  • watsonx BI
  • watsonx.data integration
  • Streamsets
  • MQ Appliances
  • Knowledge Catalog
  • Cloudability
  • API Connect
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • DevOps Ecosystem
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • webMethods API Management
  • Process Automation
  • Concert
  • watsonx.governance
  • Z Data AI
  • DataStage
  • Workload Automation
  • webMethods BPMS
  • Event Automation
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • Manta
  • Legacy App Services
  • NS1
  • Terraform
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • Consul
  • FileNet Content Manager
  • OpenPages
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • EnterpriseDB
  • Business Analytics Enterprise
  • Informix
  • Planning Analytics
  • Aspera
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SingleStore
  • webMethods Hybrid Integration
  • SevOne
  • DataStax
  • Apptio
  • Business Automation Expert Labs
  • watsonx.data intelligence
  • Master Data Management
  • Instana
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • Edge Application Manager
  • webMethods Integration
  • Data Product Hub
  • Vault
  • JSphere Suite for Java
  • HashiCorp Committed Spend
  • Verify Identity Protection
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Netezza
  • Akamai Advanced API Security
  • Kubecost
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • watsonx.data
  • Capture
  • Astronomer
  • Nomad
  • DataPower Appliances
  • watsonx.ai
  • Cloud Pak for AIOps
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Turbonomic
  • Targetprocess
  • SPSS Statistics
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Network Intelligence
  • MongoDB
  • TRIRIGA
  • Blockchain Support
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Third Party Software
  • Databand
  • Red Hat Marketplace Platform Services
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • Maximo
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • MaaS360 Mobile Security and Management
  • Trusteer Fraud Protection
  • Verify Identity Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Sterling Data Exchange SaaS
  • Sterling Partner Engagement Manager
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • Envizi
  • Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • Storage Protect for Cloud
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • watsonx Assistant for Z
  • PowerVS on IBM Cloud for AIX/Other
  • Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Power Systems for Google Cloud
  • Ceph as a Service SW
  • Hyper Protect Crypto Services - Public Cloud
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • PowerVS on IBM Cloud for IBM i
  • Fusion for watsonx (TPS)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Public Cloud
  • ADDI
  • Power Compilers
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Cloud Object Storage SW (TPS)
  • Storage Suite
  • Storage Insights/Pro & Spectrum Control
  • Storage Archive
  • webMethods EntireX
  • Storage Defender System
  • Confidential Computing for Red Hat Ecosystem
  • IBM Cloud LinuxONE Bare Metal
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • GitLab for IBM Z
  • Nomad Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Hyper Protect Digital Assets
  • Storage Ceph SW (TPS)
  • Power Middleware
  • Terraform Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Storage CDM & Sentinel
  • Hyper Protect DBaaS - Public Cloud
  • IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS
  • Unified Key Orchestrator for Containers
  • Software - IBM i System (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
  • Software - PowerHA for AIX (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
  • Video Streaming
  • Environmental Intelligence
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • Verify Privileged Identity
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Open Core
  • Janes
  • Z Data Access
  • Guardium Cryptography Management
  • COBOL Upgrade Advisor for z/OS
  • Confluent Platform for Z and LinuxONE
  • Confluent Cloud
  • Confluent Platform
  • Confluent WarpStream
  • Confluent Services
  • 6941-09Z Project Services for IBM Systems
  • 6941-10A Project Services for Multivendor Infrastructure
  • 6941-11R Power Expert Care - Premium
  • 6941-12D Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • 6950-22O Custom Support for IBM Systems
  • 6941-12K IBM Z Expert Care - Advanced
  • DataPower Operations Dashboard
  • CockroachDB
  • Enterprise Build of Quarkus
  • Safer Payments
  • Confidential Computing Container Runtime
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.