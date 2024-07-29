PT. MITRA INTI BERSAMA

MIB provides services ranging from IT maintenance and technical support to system implementation and application development. Supported by a team of certified professionals, we focus on understanding each client’s operational needs and delivering solutions that are practical, secure, and aligned with business objectives. Our services include both preventive and corrective maintenance, ensuring system stability and business continuity.

Address Ruko Oregon TCR 33, Jl.Raya Kota Wisata, Ciangsana - Gunung Putri, Kabupaten Bogor, Jawa Barat 16968, Indonesia Telephone +62 21 8313376 Website http://www.mitraintibersama.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider