IBL Unisys (Pvt) Ltd

IBL-Unisys is a leading solutions and service provider in the field of technology.
IBL-Unisys is a leading solutions and service provider in the field of technology. Globally acclaimed, highly reliable products with cutting-edge technology from the world’s best-engineered companies and experts uniquely positioned to deliver comprehensive solutions to our customers.
IBL Unisys is a successful tier 1 partner in Pakistan with some of the global giants such as DELL EMC, CISCO, IBM, Vmware, Huawei, Riverbed, Commvault, Kemp, Veeam, SAS and offers a comprehensive set of SAS, IBM, AppDynamics and BMC offerings.
Address
2nd Floor, One IBL Center, DMCHS Tipu Sultan Road, Off Shahr, Khan Road, Karachi, Sind 75400, Pakistan
Telephone
+92 300 8252055
Website