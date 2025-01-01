MMCATS B.V.

MMCATS is a dynamic technology firm and proud IBM Silver Partner, delivering innovative digital solutions that transform businesses. Leveraging IBM’s technologies and our deep industry expertise, we develop customized strategies that drive growth and enhance efficiency. Our team comprises exclusively experienced professionals who actively collaborate with clients—not only understanding their unique needs but also advising on effective management. Specializing in managed services across various industries, we ensure a comprehensive and sustainable approach to digital transformation.

Address Prinsenhil 29 -19, Breda, Noord-Brabant 4825 AX, Netherlands Telephone +31 85 006 9956 Website https://mmcats.eu Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider