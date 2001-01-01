Logicom Jordan L.L.C

Logicom Jordan LLC began operations in Amman in 2001 with the distribution of personal computers, parts, and peripherals to wholesalers and resellers. Its continued success in the distribution business led to Logicom Jordan becoming the leading distributor in the region, earning the trust of a wide selection of vendors, including IBM Systems. Today, the company serves more than 400 local channel customers, active in all aspects of the Technology spectrum – from Client to Server and Cloud, including a strong portfolio in software.

Address 134 Queen Rania steet, Jordan Trade Center., Amman, `Amman 11821, Jordan Telephone +962 6 5166300 Website http://www.distribution.logicom.net Partner types

Distributor