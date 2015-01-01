Aqua Security is the pioneer in securing containerized cloud native applications. The Aqua Platform, a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), enables organizations to secure every cloud native application everywhere, from code commit to runtime. With enterprise scale that doesn’t slow development pipelines, Aqua secures your future in the cloud. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, Israel protecting over 500 of the world’s largest enterprises. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com.

Address 800 DISTRICT AVE STE 510, BURLINGTON, Massachusetts 01803, United States of America Telephone +1 7813650472 7813650472 Website https://www.aquasec.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

IBM Technology Partner