12servis s.r.o.

At 12servis, we deliver flawless asset and work management while minimizing costs and maximizing performance. We ensure the IBM Maximo Application Suite runs at peak efficiency, with tailored customizations that support your growth and future upgrades. Our long-term care includes training, documentation, and continuous support. Together with our customers, we refine their business processes using best practices and cutting-edge technologies like AI, driving innovation and operational excellence. Let us help you achieve efficiency, growth, and success with modern digital solutions!

Address Křídlovická 351/47A, Brno - Staré Brno, Brno-město 603 00, Czechia Telephone +420 604841996 Website https://www.12servis.cz Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional