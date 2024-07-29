ZEBRA Consultants Ltd

ZEBRA is a proud IBM Gold Business Partner committed to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and helping its clients to digitally transform.
Company Overview

ZEBRA Consultants is an Information Technology company providing IT solutions and services in diverse technologies and markets. ZEBRA specializes in software development, infrastructure solutions, consulting services, systems integration, and cloud solutions. Our expertise, coupled with our customer driven focus, allow our clients to tackle their technological challenges, boosting up competitiveness and maximizing their potential. Being IBM Gold Business Partner offer assurance to our customers about the solutions and services we offer and the high quality we constantly strive to provide.

Address

131 Athalassas Ave.,, Office 202, Strovolos, Lefkosia 2024, Cyprus

Telephone

+35722028128

Website

http://www.zebrac.com

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Covers API Connect, DataPower, Events Streams, and MQ
  • Covers Linear Tape-Open, IBM Storage Archive, IBM Storage Suite, Tape Media, IBM Storage Protect, Defender
  • Covers WAS for Watson AIOps
  • Covers WebSphere Application Server, Hybrid Edition, CP4Apps and Runtimes
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers watsonx.data.integration
Resale Authorizations
