Ingram Micro Inc. (Canada)

Company Overview

Ingram Micro Canada is the largest distributor in Canada, and as such we supply the Canadian reseller community with a wide variety of products, services and value added services. One of Ingram Micros' value adds is the development of our Value Based sales division comprising of highly trained and certified sales engineers focusing on providing enterprise and small to medium business's with complete solution offerings. We have dedicated IBM Software & Hardware team providing partners with the support required to grow their IBM business.

Address

55 Standish Court, Mississauga, Ontario L5R 4A1, Canada

Telephone

+1 905 9057555000

Website

https://www.ingrammicro.com/

  • Partner types
  • Distributor
Proficiencies
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Covers Watson Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible
  • Covers OpenPages
  • Covers IBM Power Systems Virtual Server
  • Covers IBM Apptio Cloudability
  • Covers WAS for Watson AIOps
  • Covers IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions
  • Covers Storage for Enterprise Virtual Tape Library
  • Covers Envizi Sustainabilty Performance Management
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers Db2 and Db2 for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers watson Discovery
  • Covers API Connect, DataPower, Events Streams, and MQ
  • Covers Planning Analytics, Planning Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data and Cognos Controller
  • Covers QRadar for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
  • Covers QRadar Security Orchestration and Response (SOAR)
  • Covers IBM Storage, Fusion HCI, Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers Privileged Access Management for the Security Portfolio
  • Covers SPSS Modeler
  • Covers Storage for IBM Z
  • Covers Linear Tape-Open, IBM Storage Archive, IBM Storage Suite, Tape Media, IBM Storage Protect, Defender
  • Covers Cloud Object Storage, Storage Scale System, Storage Discover, Storage Scale, Storage Ceph
  • Covers Capture, Content, FileNet, Decisions
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers QRadar EDR & XDR
  • Covers Power system software including AIX, IBM i, Linux offerings and Power middleware
  • Covers Power hardware including Scaleup, Scaleout and Linux based servers
  • Covers TRIRIGA Application Suite, TRIRIGA Real Estate and Facilities Management
  • Covers Environmental Intelligence Suite
  • Covers MaaS360 for the Security portfolio
  • Covers Threat Intelligence for Security Portfolio
  • Covers Guardium Insights
  • Covers watsonx Assistant
  • Covers Aspera
  • Covers Spectrum LSF and Symphony
  • Covers Guardium Data Protection
  • Covers Netezza and Netezza for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers WebSphere Application Server, Hybrid Edition, and Runtimes
  • Covers Attack Surface Management (ASM) Randori
  • Covers Turbonomics
  • Covers QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Covers SPSS Statistics
  • Covers Guardium Suite
  • Covers Instana
  • Covers RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and OEM Automation Anywhere, Watson Orchestrate
  • Covers Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Covers Guardium Data Encryption
  • Covers the ELM Application Suite
  • Covers Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, Application Monitoring, IT Management Bundles, Operations Insights
  • Covers Verify
  • Covers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Databases
  • Covers Verify Access
  • Covers Master Data Management and Match 360
  • Covers Cloud Pak for Network Automation
  • Covers Informix and Informix for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Trusteer Fraud Protection for the Security Portfolio
  • Covers Sterling Data Exchange
  • Covers Sterling Order Management
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers SevOne
  • Covers IBM Process Mining
  • Covers Watson Code Assistant for Z
  • Covers IBM Cloud Object Store
  • Covers IBM Apptio Targetprocess
  • Covers watsonx Orchestrate
  • Covers IBM LinuxOne 4 Emperor, Rockhopper, and Express portfolio and value proposition around sustainability
  • Covers TLS Logo Support Services
  • Covers TLS MVS Support Services
  • Covers Databand
Resale Authorizations
  • Software - AIX
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Security Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Identity and Access Management Withdrawn
  • Watson Marketing and Commerce Top-Divested and Miscodes(AUO)
  • Digital Experience Software
  • Supply Chain Top (AUO)
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • watsonx.ai
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • SDSaaS HW
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • Database EcoSystem
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • AI Assistants Ecosystem
  • IT Automation Flex
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • watsonx BI Assistant
  • Concert
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • SDSaaS HW
  • Data Services Extensions
  • Turbonomic - ARM
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • Watson Subscription & Expert Labs
  • QRadar EDR & XDR
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • MQ Advanced
  • Db2 for Z
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere eXtreme Scale
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Blueworks Live
  • SevOne
  • Process Mining
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • ELM Application Suite
  • TRIRIGA Application Suite
  • Sterling Order & Inventory Management
  • Maximo Application Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Icing
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Assistant
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Observability with Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • watsonx.data
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect Enterprise
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Cloud Pak System
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Decision Management
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Db2
  • Decision Optimization
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • DevOps Other Withdrawn
  • App Connect Enterprise
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Decision Optimization
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Db2
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Operations Insights
  • Db2 for Z
  • Decision Management
  • Workflow Legacy Withdrawn
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify Access
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Z Batch Resiliency
  • Host Toolsz
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Icing
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • z Monitoring and Automation
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • zAI Platforms
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • Informix
  • watsonx Assistant
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Db2
  • Business Analytics Enterprise
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Watson Discovery
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Workflow Automation
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • Db2
  • DevOps Heritage
  • DevOps Automation
  • DevOps Automation
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Decisions - Legacy Withdrawn
  • Power10 S1022 Scale-out
  • Power10 L1022 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Linear Tape-Open (LTO)
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • API Connect
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Data Observability by Databand
  • Watson APIs
  • MQ
  • Event Automation
  • Power 10 E1080
  • Maximo Application Suite
  • SevOne
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Automation
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Hosted
  • Guardium Suite
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify Access
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • Netezza
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Watson Discovery
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • DevOps Heritage
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Integration Partnerships
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Edge Application Manager Withdrawn
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
