Ingram Micro Inc. (Canada)

Ingram Micro Canada is the largest distributor in Canada, and as such we supply the Canadian reseller community with a wide variety of products, services and value added services. One of Ingram Micros' value adds is the development of our Value Based sales division comprising of highly trained and certified sales engineers focusing on providing enterprise and small to medium business's with complete solution offerings. We have dedicated IBM Software & Hardware team providing partners with the support required to grow their IBM business.

Address 55 Standish Court, Mississauga, Ontario L5R 4A1, Canada Telephone +1 905 9057555000 Website https://www.ingrammicro.com/ Partner types

Distributor