ACI Worldwide powers electronic payments for financial institutions, retailers and processors around the world with the broadest, most integrated suite of electronic payment software.

More than 75 billion times each year, ACIâs solutions process consumer payments. On an average day, ACI software manages more than US9 trillion in wholesale payments.

We are trusted globally based on our unrivalled understanding of payments and related processes. We have a definitive vision of how electronic payment systems will look in the future and we have the knowledge, scale and resources to deliver it.

Address 6060 Coventry Drive, Elkhorn, Nebraska 68022, United States of America Website http://www.aciworldwide.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider

IBM Technology Partner