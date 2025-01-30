GFS Software

Boasting 36 years' experience, crafts reliable, quality software for z/OS. Easy to deploy, use, and maintain, it significantly optimizes operations.
Company Overview

GFS Software develops and distributes a line of essential software for efficient and trustworthy management of IT operations.

GFS Software has got the best and most complete software family for Tape Library Management, being the Brazilian leader in this market segment. GFS Software is also partner of renowned international companies, distributing software recognized by worldwide users due to the cost savings and productivity earnings provided.

Address

Rua Atlantica, 697, São Paulo, Sao Paulo 01440-000, Brazil

Telephone

+55 1135044699

Website

https://www.gfs.com.br

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • IBM Technology Partner
