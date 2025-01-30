GFS Software develops and distributes a line of essential software for efficient and trustworthy management of IT operations.



GFS Software has got the best and most complete software family for Tape Library Management, being the Brazilian leader in this market segment. GFS Software is also partner of renowned international companies, distributing software recognized by worldwide users due to the cost savings and productivity earnings provided.

Address Rua Atlantica, 697, São Paulo, Sao Paulo 01440-000, Brazil Telephone +55 1135044699 Website https://www.gfs.com.br Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

IBM Technology Partner