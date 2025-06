Deliver ICT is a legally register company in Ethiopia established on June 2007. Highly experienced IT professionals with expert level accreditations in the industry had founded the company. This has made Deliver ICT to be one of the competitive and service oriented solution provider in Ethiopia.

Address Sub city BOLE , WOREDA :04 HOUSE NUMBER 160, Addis Ababa, Addis Ababa 5914, Ethiopia Telephone +251 251965525252 Website http://www.deliverict.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider