Universal Equations, Inc.

Universal Equations is a software development consulting company delivering human-centric digital experiences across web and mobile. We also happen to be a minority-owned business enterprise and Google Cloud Service Partner located in northern New Jersey.





Our services include:



Website Development / Redesign / Hosting (Adobe AEM, Modern JavaScript)

Machine Learning & Analytics (i.e. MLFlow, Tensorflow, Adobe Target, Watsonx.AI)

Data Management (i.e. MongoDB, Couchbase, Google BigQuery)

Custom Software Development (i.e. Scala, Java, Google Cloud Platform Consulting, Google Kubernetes Engine)

Address 1 Bridge Plaza, 2nd Floor, Fort Lee, New Jersey 07024, United States of America Telephone +1-888-213-9981 Website https://www.uequations.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Black American

Disadvantaged Business