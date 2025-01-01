PKS Software GmbH

PKS Software GmbH is specialized in source-code Analysis and Modernization since 1991. eXplain is our main software solution for customers & partners.
Company Overview

PKS Software provides clarity and shapes the future of business-critical software systems. We help IBM Z and Power i users optimize their mature software landscapes so that their companies can work with customers and suppliers efficiently, in a timely manner, and without errors. Our software experts use tried-and-tested methods to create detailed analyses of existing systems, design meaningful transformation concepts, and implement them professionally using state-of-the-art technologies.

Address

Georgstr. 15, Ravensburg, Baden-Württemberg 88214, Germany

Telephone

+49 751 561400

Website

http://www.pks.de

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
  • IBM Technology Partner
