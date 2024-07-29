BCX South Africa

BCX is a Top Systems Integrator premier and also an IBM Strategic Growth Alliance Partner for Central and South Africa. As a leading integrator of competitive, innovative and practical business solutions, BCX has a proven track record in designing and implementing business solutions for many of the continents largest and most successful public and private sector organizations. The partnership provides BCX and its clients with access to IBM's deep market intelligence and knowledge across various sectors, going far beyond mere product supply.

Address BCX Campus, 1021 Lenchen Avenue North, Centurion, Gauteng 0157, South Africa Telephone +27 11 0112665000 Website http://www.bcx.co.za Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider