Home

Partner Plus

Company

Komplex IT A/S

Komplex IT A/S

Komplex IT combines over 20 years of IBM expertise, 200+ IBM certifications, and a team of 20+ IBM specialists to simplify complex IT challenges.

Company Overview

At Komplex IT, we believe in building trustworthy and transparent business relationships, where your needs are our top priority. Our team is known for delivering guidance of the highest professional standard, ensuring tailored solutions that align with your goals. Whether it's cloud transformation, IT optimization, or security solutions, our expertise ensures that your IT is not just functional but a strategic advantage. At the heart of everything we do is our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. This is reflected in the consistently high ratings we receive from our clients.

Address

Meterbuen 25, Skovlunde, Region Hovedstaden 2740, Denmark

Telephone

+45 70 277330

Website

http://www.komplexit.dk

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Covers Cloud Object Storage, Storage Scale System, Storage Discover, Storage Scale, Storage Ceph
  • Covers API Connect, DataPower, Events Streams, and MQ
  • Covers Power system software including AIX, IBM i, Linux offerings and Power middleware
  • Covers Turbonomics
  • Covers Storage for IBM Z
  • Covers Power hardware including Scaleup, Scaleout and Linux based servers
  • Covers Db2 and Db2 for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Storage for Enterprise Virtual Tape Library
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers SPSS Modeler
  • Covers IBM Storage, Fusion HCI, Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers SPSS Statistics
  • Covers Linear Tape-Open, IBM Storage Archive, IBM Storage Suite, Tape Media, IBM Storage Protect, Defender
  • Covers the ELM Application Suite
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers IBM Power Systems Virtual Server
  • Covers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Databases
Resale Authorizations
  • Software - AIX
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Security Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Identity and Access Management Withdrawn
  • Watson Marketing and Commerce Top-Divested and Miscodes(AUO)
  • Digital Experience Software
  • Data and AI Top (AUO)
  • Supply Chain Top (AUO)
  • watsonx.ai
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • Data and AI Top (AUO)
  • SDSaaS HW
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • Database EcoSystem
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Streamsets
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • AI Assistants Ecosystem
  • Kubecost
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • watsonx BI Assistant
  • Concert
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Ceph as a Service HW
  • Data Services Extensions
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • Turbonomic - ARM
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • Watson Subscription & Expert Labs
  • QRadar EDR & XDR
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • MQ Advanced
  • Db2 for Z
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere eXtreme Scale
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Blueworks Live
  • SevOne
  • Process Mining
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • TRIRIGA Application Suite
  • Sterling Order & Inventory Management
  • Maximo Application Suite
  • ELM Application Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Icing
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Assistant
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Observability with Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • watsonx.data
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • API Connect
  • App Connect Enterprise
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Cloud Pak System
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Decision Management
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Db2
  • Decision Optimization
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • DevOps Heritage
  • App Connect Enterprise
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Decision Optimization
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Db2
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Operations Insights
  • Db2 for Z
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Decision Management
  • Workflow Automation
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify Access
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Z Batch Resiliency
  • Host Toolsz
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Icing
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • z Monitoring and Automation
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • zAI Platforms
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • Informix
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • watsonx Assistant
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Db2
  • Business Analytics Enterprise
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Watson Discovery
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Workflow Automation
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • Db2
  • DevOps Heritage
  • DevOps Automation
  • DevOps Automation
  • Power 10 E1080
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Decision Management
  • Storage Scale System
  • Power10 S1022 Scale-out
  • Power10 L1022 Scale-out
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Linear Tape-Open (LTO)
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • API Connect
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Data Observability by Databand
  • Watson APIs
  • MQ
  • Event Automation
  • Maximo Application Suite
  • SevOne
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Automation
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Hosted
  • Guardium Suite
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify Access
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • Netezza
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Watson Discovery
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • DevOps Heritage
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Integration Partnerships
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Edge Application Manager Withdrawn
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.