Komplex IT A/S

Komplex IT combines over 20 years of IBM expertise, 200+ IBM certifications, and a team of 20+ IBM specialists to simplify complex IT challenges.
At Komplex IT, we believe in building trustworthy and transparent business relationships, where your needs are our top priority. Our team is known for delivering guidance of the highest professional standard, ensuring tailored solutions that align with your goals. Whether it's cloud transformation, IT optimization, or security solutions, our expertise ensures that your IT is not just functional but a strategic advantage. At the heart of everything we do is our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. This is reflected in the consistently high ratings we receive from our clients.
Address
Meterbuen 25, Skovlunde, Region Hovedstaden 2740, Denmark
Telephone
+45 70 277330
Website