Komplex IT A/S

At Komplex IT, we believe in building trustworthy and transparent business relationships, where your needs are our top priority. Our team is known for delivering guidance of the highest professional standard, ensuring tailored solutions that align with your goals. Whether it's cloud transformation, IT optimization, or security solutions, our expertise ensures that your IT is not just functional but a strategic advantage. At the heart of everything we do is our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. This is reflected in the consistently high ratings we receive from our clients.

Address Meterbuen 25, Skovlunde, Region Hovedstaden 2740, Denmark Telephone +45 70 277330 Website http://www.komplexit.dk Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider