Crayon Software Experts LLC

Crayon is a global IBM Platinum Business Partner authorized to help customers with their IBM software in more than 30 countries across the world.

Company Overview

Crayon specializes in supporting customers across all industry sectors with complex local, regional and global IT estates. Our mission is to help our clients navigate a complex, hazardous technology landscape to ensure they come out on top.

Already a global leader in IT and digital transformation services, we operate the largest independent 'cloud economics' practice in the world.

We are trusted technical advisors to many of the world's leading organizations and through our unique people, tools and systems we help optimize our clients' ROI from complex technology investments.

Address

12221 Merit Drive, Suite 800, Dallas, Texas 75251, United States of America

Telephone

+1 469 6464038

Website

http://www.crayon.com/en-us

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
Proficiencies
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Cloudability
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers Capture, Content, FileNet, Decisions
  • Covers RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and OEM Automation Anywhere, Watson Orchestrate
  • Covers API Connect, DataPower, Events Streams, and MQ
  • Covers Turbonomics
  • Covers Envizi Sustainabilty Performance Management
  • Covers IBM Process Mining
  • Covers Instana
  • Covers watsonx Assistant
  • Covers WebSphere Application Server, Hybrid Edition, CP4Apps and Runtimes
  • Covers SPSS Statistics
  • Covers watson Discovery
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers Guardium Suite
  • Covers Planning Analytics, Planning Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data and Cognos Controller
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Aspera
  • Covers Db2 and Db2 for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, Application Monitoring, IT Management Bundles, Operations Insights
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers SPSS Modeler
  • Covers MaaS360 for the Security portfolio
  • Covers B2B Integration SaaS
  • Covers Power system software including AIX, IBM i, Linux offerings and Power middleware
  • Covers Power hardware including Scaleup, Scaleout and Linux based servers
  • Covers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Databases
  • Covers StreamSets
  • Covers Databand
  • Covers Hybrid iPaaS and webMethods App Integration
  • Covers webMethods Managed File Transfer and B2B
  • watsonx.governance
Resale Authorizations
  • TRIRIGA
  • Maximo
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Data Replication
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Verify Governance
  • Security Network Protection Withdrawn
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • Data Platform Top (AUO)
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Turbonomic
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Process Planning
  • SevOne
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Supply Chain Intelligence Top (AUO) Withdrawn
  • Edge Application Manager
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • watsonx.data
  • watsonx.ai
  • Event Automation
  • Databand
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Streamsets
  • Concert
  • Data Product Hub
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • webMethods Integration
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • Kubecost
  • Terraform
  • Vault
  • Consul
  • Nomad
  • Mistral
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • Hybrid IPaaS
  • JSphere Suite for Java
  • watsonx Code Assistant
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.