MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH

As a technology and business partner, MHP has been digitizing the processes and products of its around 300 mobility and manufacturing sector customers worldwide for 28 years and providing support for their IT transformations along the entire value chain.

Headquartered in Germany, the consultancy operates internationally with subsidiaries in the USA, Mexico, the UK, Romania and China. More than 4,500 MHP employees are united by their pursuit of excellence and sustainable success. It is this aspiration that will continue to drive MHP - today and in the future.

Address Koenigsallee 49, Film- und Medienzentrum, Ludwigsburg, Baden-Württemberg 71638, Germany Telephone +49 7141 78560 Website http://www.mhp.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)