Home

Partner Plus

Company

MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH

MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH

MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH is one of the leading consulting companies and a company of Porsche AG.

Company Overview

As a technology and business partner, MHP has been digitizing the processes and products of its around 300 mobility and manufacturing sector customers worldwide for 28 years and providing support for their IT transformations along the entire value chain.
Headquartered in Germany, the consultancy operates internationally with subsidiaries in the USA, Mexico, the UK, Romania and China. More than 4,500 MHP employees are united by their pursuit of excellence and sustainable success. It is this aspiration that will continue to drive MHP - today and in the future.

Address

Koenigsallee 49, Film- und Medienzentrum, Ludwigsburg, Baden-Württemberg 71638, Germany

Telephone

+49 7141 78560

Website

http://www.mhp.com

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
Proficiencies
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers QRadar Security Orchestration and Response (SOAR)
  • Covers Planning Analytics, Planning Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data and Cognos Controller
  • Covers API Connect, DataPower, Events Streams, and MQ
  • Covers Envizi Sustainabilty Performance Management
  • Covers Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, Application Monitoring, IT Management Bundles, Operations Insights
  • Covers IBM Apptio Targetprocess
Resale Authorizations
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Data Platform Top (AUO)
  • Supply Chain Intelligence Top (AUO) Withdrawn
  • watsonx.ai
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection Withdrawn
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Streamsets
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • Kubecost
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Concert
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Data Product Hub
  • Turbonomic
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Blueworks Live
  • SevOne
  • TRIRIGA
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • watsonx.data
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Data Replication
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Databand
  • Event Automation
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Edge Application Manager
  • Content Manager (CM8)
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.