Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc.,

Tech Mahindra (TechM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 150,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, TechM provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. TechM is part of the Mahindra Group, one of the largest multinational federation of companies.

Address 5700 Democracy Drive, Suite # 2000, Plano, Texas 75024, United States of America Website http://www.techmahindra.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider