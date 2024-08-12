Softcat plc is a leading UK IT solutions provider, offering services in Cyber Security, Hybrid Platforms, Cyber Security, Networking/Connectivity and Data, Automation & AI. Headquartered in Marlow with 10 UK offices and listed on the FTSE 250, Softcat supports an abundance of Corporate and Public Sector sector clients with tailored, vendor-agnostic solutions. With over 2500 staff and industry-leading customer satisfaction, Softcat combines technical expertise and a customer-first approach to drive digital transformation and long-term value.

Address Fieldhouse Lane, Fieldhouse Lane, Marlow, Buckinghamshire SL7 1LW, United Kingdom Telephone +44 1628 403403 Website http://www.softcat.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider