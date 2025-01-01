Triad Technology Partners

Triad is a woman-owned small business with deep experience advising federal and SLED customers to identify and procure the right software solution

Company Overview

Triad Technology Partners is a certified, women-owned small business with extensive experience selling enterprise technology into the public sector. Our areas of focus are Enterprise Asset Management, IT Service Management, Virtualization and Data Center Operations.

Address

175 South Pantops Drive, Suite 102, Charlottesville, Virginia 22911, United States of America

Telephone

240-863-4731

Website

http://www.triadtechpartners.com

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
  • Diverse-owned businesses
  • Female
Proficiencies
  • Covers API Connect, DataPower, Events Streams, and MQ
  • Covers WAS for Watson AIOps
  • Covers Informix and Informix for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers SPSS Statistics
  • Covers IBM Storage, Fusion HCI, Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Covers the ELM Application Suite
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers MaaS360 for the Security portfolio
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Databases
  • Covers Db2 and Db2 for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Spectrum LSF and Symphony
  • Covers Linear Tape-Open, IBM Storage Archive, IBM Storage Suite, Tape Media, IBM Storage Protect, Defender
  • Covers Verify Governance
  • Covers Verify Access
  • Covers Attack Surface Management (ASM) Randori
  • Covers Privileged Access Management for the Security Portfolio
  • Covers Verify
  • Covers QRadar for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
  • Covers Planning Analytics, Planning Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data and Cognos Controller
  • Covers Instana
  • Covers Turbonomics
  • Covers Master Data Management and Match 360
  • Covers Sterling Order Management
  • Covers TRIRIGA Application Suite, TRIRIGA Real Estate and Facilities Management
  • Covers Apptio
  • Covers watsonx Orchestrate
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers watsonx Assistant
  • Covers Access Management, Verify for Cloud Pak for the Security Portfolio
  • Covers Envizi Sustainabilty Performance Management
Resale Authorizations
  • TRIRIGA
  • Maximo
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Data Replication
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Verify Governance
  • Security Network Protection Withdrawn
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • Data Platform Top (AUO)
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Turbonomic
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Process Planning
  • SevOne
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Supply Chain Intelligence Top (AUO) Withdrawn
  • Edge Application Manager
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • watsonx.data
  • watsonx.ai
  • Event Automation
  • Databand
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Streamsets
  • Concert
  • Data Product Hub
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • webMethods Integration
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • Kubecost
  • Terraform
  • Vault
  • Consul
  • Nomad
  • Mistral
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • Hybrid IPaaS
  • JSphere Suite for Java
