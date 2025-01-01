Application Consulting Group (ACG) is a management consulting firm that specializes in analytics and business performance management. Our focus is to help our customers capture operating process efficiencies, improve controls and maximize returns through better insight and analytics.



ACG has been in business for 25+ years and is a Gold level IBM Business Partner. We specialize in the IBM Data and AI portfolio with a specific focus on IBM Planning Analytics powered by TM1®, and IBM Cognos Analytics. We have a successful track record in delivering complex solutions to large enterprise customers

Address 1639 Route 10 East, Suite 107, Parsippany, New Jersey 07054, United States of America Telephone +1 973 8980012 Website http://www.acgi.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider