Home

Partner Plus

Company

Application Consulting Group

Application Consulting Group

ACG is a management consulting firm specializing in the IBM Data & AI portfolio with a specific focus on IBM Planning Analytics/TM1 & Cognos Analytics

Company Overview

Application Consulting Group (ACG) is a management consulting firm that specializes in analytics and business performance management. Our focus is to help our customers capture operating process efficiencies, improve controls and maximize returns through better insight and analytics.

ACG has been in business for 25+ years and is a Gold level IBM Business Partner. We specialize in the IBM Data and AI portfolio with a specific focus on IBM Planning Analytics powered by TM1®, and IBM Cognos Analytics. We have a successful track record in delivering complex solutions to large enterprise customers

Address

1639 Route 10 East, Suite 107, Parsippany, New Jersey 07054, United States of America

Telephone

+1 973 8980012

Website

http://www.acgi.com

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Planning Analytics, Planning Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data and Cognos Controller
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
Resale Authorizations
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Data Product Hub
  • Vault
  • Nomad
  • Terraform
  • Consul
  • Mistral
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Turbonomic
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Process Planning
  • SevOne
  • TRIRIGA
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • watsonx.data
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Data Replication
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Databand
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Event Automation
  • Edge Application Manager
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Data Platform Top (AUO)
  • Supply Chain Intelligence Top (AUO) Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection Withdrawn
  • watsonx.ai
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Streamsets
  • Kubecost
  • Concert
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.