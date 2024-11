Tridant Pty Ltd is one of Australia's largest specialist consulting firms focused on designing and implementing Financial Performance Management, BI, Financial Reporting, Data Visualisation, Predictive Analytics and Information Management solutions, for both public and private sector organisations throughout Asia Pacific.



Tridant's expertise spans a number of market sectors including: Financial Services, Mining, Retail, Education, Media & Entertainment, Oil and Gas, Government and Communications.

Address Level 8, 607 Bourke Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia Telephone +61 1300737141 Website http://www.tridant.com.au Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider