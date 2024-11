Princeton Consultants is a world leader in decision optimization: the harnessing of advanced mathematics and special software like IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio, that makes recommendations to transform organizational decision-making about key assets. Founded in 1981, Princeton Consultants helps organizations integrate AI, prescriptive and predictive analytics, simulation, and data science into core processes to improve performance.

Address 101 Carnegie Center Suite 106, Princeton, New Jersey 08540, United States of America Telephone +1 609 9878787 Website http://www.princeton.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Asian American