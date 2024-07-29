Nexify Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong, is a trusted IT service provider delivering innovative and high‑quality solutions for large enterprises. We support clients in optimizing business processes, safeguarding key records, transforming data into actionable insights, and strengthening digital presence. Our expertise spans enterprise content and records management, business process management, GIS, business intelligence, data mining, and web and mobile technologies. We remain committed to staying ahead of emerging technologies.

Address 29/F, Tower 2, The Millennity,, 98 How Ming Street, Kwun Tong, Hong Kong, null 00000, Hong Kong Telephone +852 852 21523260 Website http://www.nexify.com.hk Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider