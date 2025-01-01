Sandhata Technologies Limited

Sandhata is a global consultancy delivering Next Gen Engineering Services to drive business transformation. We specialize in Digital Transformation, DevOps & Cloud, Integration, Automation, and Low Code Application Development. With operations in the UK and India, we help clients worldwide implement a 'digital first' strategy. Our expertise spans multiple industries, providing cutting-edge technology solutions that streamline processes, enhance IT efficiency, and accelerate innovation.



We specialize in IBM's DevOps suite, with deep expertise in Test and Service Virtualization.

Address SYNEGIS HOUSE, CROCKHAMWELL ROAD, READING, West Berkshire RG5 3LE, United Kingdom Telephone +44 20 7680 7105 Website http://www.sandhata.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider