Sunway Business Systems Sdn Bhd

A leading business analytic solution provider with more than 20 years experience in Malaysia.
Sunway Business Systems is an IBM Software Value Plus Business Partner in Malaysia.
Offer end-to-end Corporate Performance Management & BI solutions services.
Services range from strategic to tactical and operational initiatives - which are primed by our team of highly skilled, experienced and dedicated Consultants.
With a comprehensive plan and strategy, we help you to build a roadmap for your organizational Corporate Performance Management & BI initiatives.
Address
Level 12, Menara Sunway, Jalan Lagoon Timur, Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya, Selangor 46150, Malaysia
Telephone
+60 3 56399996
Website
https://www.sunwaytech.com.my/company/sunway-business-systems/