Sunway Business Systems Sdn Bhd

A leading business analytic solution provider with more than 20 years experience in Malaysia.

Company Overview

Sunway Business Systems is an IBM Software Value Plus Business Partner in Malaysia.
Offer end-to-end Corporate Performance Management & BI solutions services.
Services range from strategic to tactical and operational initiatives - which are primed by our team of highly skilled, experienced and dedicated Consultants.
With a comprehensive plan and strategy, we help you to build a roadmap for your organizational Corporate Performance Management & BI initiatives.

Address

Level 12, Menara Sunway, Jalan Lagoon Timur, Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya, Selangor 46150, Malaysia

Telephone

+60 3 56399996

Website

https://www.sunwaytech.com.my/company/sunway-business-systems/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers Planning Analytics, Planning Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data and Cognos Controller
Resale Authorizations
  • Software - AIX
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Security Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Identity and Access Management Withdrawn
  • Watson Marketing and Commerce Top-Divested and Miscodes(AUO)
  • Digital Experience Software
  • Data and AI Top (AUO)
  • Supply Chain Top (AUO)
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • watsonx.ai
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • SDSaaS HW
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • Database EcoSystem
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Streamsets
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • AI Assistants Ecosystem
  • Kubecost
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • watsonx BI Assistant
  • Concert
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Ceph as a Service HW
  • Data Services Extensions
  • Turbonomic - ARM
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • Watson Subscription & Expert Labs
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • MQ Advanced
  • Db2 for Z
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere eXtreme Scale
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Blueworks Live
  • SevOne
  • Process Mining
  • Maximo Application Suite
  • QRadar EDR & XDR
  • TRIRIGA Application Suite
  • Sterling Order & Inventory Management
  • ELM Application Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Icing
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Assistant
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Observability with Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • watsonx.data
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect Enterprise
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Cloud Pak System
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • DevOps Heritage
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • Workflow Automation
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify Access
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Z Batch Resiliency
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • z Monitoring and Automation
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • zAI Platforms
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Business Analytics Enterprise
  • Watson Discovery
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps Automation
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Power10 S1022 Scale-out
  • Power10 L1022 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Linear Tape-Open (LTO)
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Data Observability by Databand
  • Watson APIs
  • Event Automation
  • WebSphere Automation
  • Power 10 E1080
  • Guardium Hosted
  • Guardium Suite
  • Verify Privilege
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Integration Partnerships
  • Edge Application Manager Withdrawn
  • Content Manager (CM8)
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.