Li9 Technology Solutions specializes in driving digital transformation with expertise in Kubernetes, Automation, DevOps, and Cloud Native solutions.



As a trusted IBM partner, we deliver innovative IT architectures that streamline operations, enhance security, and accelerate time-to-market. Li9 provides end-to-end consulting, from discovery to implementation, ensuring customers maximize ROI with hybrid cloud and AI-driven strategies. Renowned for our technical depth and customer-first approach, Li9 empowers enterprises to achieve transformative business outcomes.

Address 2390 E Camelback, Suite #130, Phoenix, Arizona 85016, United States of America Telephone +1 8558324764 Website http://li9.com Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider