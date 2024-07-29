Openintegra

As an IBM trusted Business Partner, we leverage cutting-edge technologies and global expertise to deliver tailored products and services.
Company Overview

Openintegra is an IT company committed to transforming the way businesses operate. We offer to medium-size and enterprise business innovative solutions, backed with comprehensive services for data protection, backup and archiving, network design, virtualization, etc.As an IBM trusted Business Partner, we leverage cutting-edge technologies and global expertise to deliver tailored products and services that streamline processes, enhance productivity, and bring modern efficiency to organizations of all sizes in any industry.

Address

36 Dragan Tsankov Blvd., INTERPRED WTC Sofia, office 810 B, Sofia, Sofia (stolitsa) 1040, Bulgaria

Telephone

+359 2 4373097

Website

http://www.openintegra.com

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
Proficiencies
  • Covers Verify Governance
Resale Authorizations
  • TRIRIGA
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Data Replication
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Power11 E1180 Scale-up
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Power11 S1122 Scale-out
  • Software - AIX
  • Power11 L1122 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Storage Tape LTO (TS2xxx, TS4xxx)
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • Turbonomic
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • Process Planning
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Db2 for Z
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • Z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • Z IT Monitoring
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • Z AI Platforms
  • Z Backup Recovery
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • SevOne
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • watsonx.data
  • Event Automation
  • Databand
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Streamsets
  • Concert
  • Data Product Hub
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • webMethods Integration
  • Ceph as a Service
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Kubecost
  • Terraform
  • Vault
  • Consul
  • Nomad
  • Mistral
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Hybrid Integration
  • JSphere Suite for Java
  • watsonx Code Assistant
  • watsonx.data intelligence
  • watsonx.data integration
  • Software - IBM i System (not HPC, nor VA Linux)
  • Hyper Protect for Red Hat Ecosystem
  • Manta
  • Storage Ceph SW (TPS)
  • Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Cloud Object Storage SW (TPS)
  • Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Astronomer
  • Nomad Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
  • Z Data Integration and AI
  • Terraform Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.