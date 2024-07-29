Datacom Systems (AU) Pty Ltd

Founded in 1965, Datacom has a successful 40 years trading history, is consistently growing and has a track record of delivering innovative, value-for-money solutions. Datacom currently boasts 1,900 staff across ANZ and SEA. In addition, Datacom has an extensive client base of more than 2,000 organisations. Many Datacom customers have partnered with us since our inception more than 40 years ago. We offer flexibility and choice, an open book approach and a customer focus second-to-none.

Address Level 31, 1 Dension Street,, North Sydney, New South Wales 2060, Australia Telephone +61 2 88753500 Website http://www.datacom.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider