3K Technologies specializes in AI and data management, focusing on delivering solutions powered by Watsonx, IBM's AI and Data platform.
3K Technologies is a leading solutions provider committed to addressing our customers' most complex business challenges. By leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, Data Analytics, Data Management, and Software Product Engineering, we deliver innovative, scalable, and cost-effective solutions across Healthcare, High-Tech, and the Public Sector.
Our headquarters is strategically located in Silicon Valley, complemented by offices in Florida and Minnesota, and development centers in Bangalore and Hyderabad, India, allowing us to offer global expertise with a local presence.
Address
1114 Cadillac Ct, Suite 210, Milpitas, California 95035, United States of America
Telephone
+1 408 7165900
Website