3K Technologies is a leading solutions provider committed to addressing our customers' most complex business challenges. By leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, Data Analytics, Data Management, and Software Product Engineering, we deliver innovative, scalable, and cost-effective solutions across Healthcare, High-Tech, and the Public Sector.



Our headquarters is strategically located in Silicon Valley, complemented by offices in Florida and Minnesota, and development centers in Bangalore and Hyderabad, India, allowing us to offer global expertise with a local presence.

Address 1114 Cadillac Ct, Suite 210, Milpitas, California 95035, United States of America Telephone +1 408 7165900 Website http://www.3ktechnologies.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Female

Asian American