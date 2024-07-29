PT Sisindokom Lintasbuana

Our expertise spans across key industries, including the Telecom, Banking & Financial Institutions, Oil and Gas, and Public Sectors, with a distinguished clientele.As a professional ICT System Integrator, we pride ourselves on our ability to stay ahead of the curve, embracing the latest digital trends and technologies to ensure our clients are always at the cutting edge. Our commitment to excellence is underscored by our numerous certifications and awards, reflecting our position as leaders in the ICT industry.

Address Graha Sisindokom, Jalan Panataran #2, Pegangsaan, Jakarta Pusat, Jakarta Raya 10320, Indonesia Telephone +62 21 31900717 Website http://www.sisindokom.com/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional