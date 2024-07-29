Datatech IT Solutions Ltd

DataTech IT Solutions is a provider of information technology and services. It is focused in providing solutions in two vertical markets: (a) Enterprise Content and Process management, and (b) Mobile solutions.Established in 1989, DataTech I.T. Solutions Ltd is a leading provider of IT solutions and services to both public and commercial sectors, across Cyprus. Using products developed by both our company and our partners, we provide unparalleled technology services, helping our customers to reduce costs, drive productivity, and streamline their operations.

Address 2, Sotira, Nicosia, Lefkosia 2035, Cyprus Telephone +357 22 444644 Website http://www.datatech.com.cy Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider