SYSCO as technology solution partner is capable to offer to its customers equipment, software products and related professional services of highest quality within the frame of a stable professional serious business relationships with major vendors.SYSCO became one of the most important IBM Business Partners in Romania, proven by the top partner awards/positioning received starting from 1995 and most of years after, in IBM Power, Storage, Maintenance and selected IBM software. SYSCO is always at the 'core of IT'.

Address Str. Negru Voda 2, Bl. C4, Sector 3, Bucharest, Bucuresti 030774, Romania Telephone +40 21 3237252 Website http://www.sysco.ro Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider