Persistent Systems Limited

Established in 1990, Persistent Systems is recognized as an award-winning technology company specializing in software product development services. With 4,200+ employees, innovative business models, and reusable assets and frameworks, Persistent helps its customers increase revenues and margins, and enhance brand value. Persistent Systems has delivered over 2,000 software product releases to their 175+ customers in the last five years. It has developed proven processes for the entire product lifecycle which reduce time to market while delivering consistent quality and customer satisfaction.

Address 2055 Laurelwood Rd, Suite 210, Santa Clara, California 95054, United States of America Telephone +1 408 2167010 Website http://www.persistentsys.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)