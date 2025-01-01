Home

RRMac Associates, LLC

At the forefront of Mainframe Migration and Modernization, helping enterprises break free from legacy constraints and embrace DevSecOps architecture.

Company Overview

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗲: Proven track record of migrating & modernizing mainframes spanning over two decades; Accelerated over 250 migrations & modernizations with RRMac’s proprietary software cutting end to end delivery time by 40%
𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝘁𝗼-𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: From assessment and re-platforming to full application re-engineering, we tailor solutions for business agility with AI-driven automation and hybrid cloud strategies
𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗸-𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: Zero downtime, zero data loss, and zero disruptions through battle-tested methodologies

184 Deer Path, East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18302, United States of America

+1 570 4769571

http://www.rrmac.com

  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Female
  • Covers IBM LinuxOne 4 Emperor, Rockhopper, and Express portfolio and value proposition around sustainability
  • Covers Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, Application Monitoring, IT Management Bundles, Operations Insights
