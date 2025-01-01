RRMac Associates, LLC

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗲: Proven track record of migrating & modernizing mainframes spanning over two decades; Accelerated over 250 migrations & modernizations with RRMac’s proprietary software cutting end to end delivery time by 40%

𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝘁𝗼-𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: From assessment and re-platforming to full application re-engineering, we tailor solutions for business agility with AI-driven automation and hybrid cloud strategies

𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗸-𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: Zero downtime, zero data loss, and zero disruptions through battle-tested methodologies

Address 184 Deer Path, East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18302, United States of America Telephone +1 570 4769571 Website http://www.rrmac.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional Diverse-owned businesses

Female